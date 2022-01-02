Delhi: Teachers to inform parents about nearest COVID vaccination centre for 15-18 age group

Class teachers will be responsible for informing parents about the nearest COVID vaccination centre, says Delhi government's new guidelines for vaccination of children from 15-18 age group that will begin from January 3 in 159 centres spread across the national capital. As per the guidelines, the responsibility of informing the parents about the nearest vaccination centre has also been given to class teachers of respective classes. Also, separate rooms should also be designated for the parents coming with the children to the vaccination centres.

"Schools will have to appoint a nodal officer that will ensure vaccination of all the students in the school. In addition to the ID proof already valid for vaccination, the school ID cards of a child is also valid. Walk-in registration facility will also be provided at the vaccination centre," reads the order. These centres have been set up in government hospitals, dispensaries, polyclinics and schools run by the Delhi government and municipal corporations. Most of the centres notified for vaccinating children have stocks pile of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Out of 159 centres notified to vaccinate children, maximum of 21 centres are notified in the South West district. Apart from this, 17 are in Central Delhi, 15 in East Delhi, 18 in New Delhi, 11 in North Delhi, 16 in North East Delhi, 12 in North West, 10 in Shahdara, 11 in South Delhi, 13 in South East Delhi and 15 are in West Delhi.

"We have the infrastructure to vaccinate to 3 lakh people per day and we can vaccinate all the children of Delhi in 7 to 10 days," earlier Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday has said the national capital is expected to see 3,100 new Covid-19 cases during the day as he urged people not to panic.

"COVID-19 cases in Delhi is increasing at a fast pace. But there is no need to panic. On December 29, 923 cases were reported. 1,313 cases were detected on December 30, 1,796 cases on December 31 and 2,796 cases on January 1. Nearly 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported today. The active cases as of today stand at 6,360," he said in his address to media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022. (ANI)

