TN fireworks unit mishap: CM announces solatium

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to families of the people killed in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district on January 1.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a revised statement, said four people died in the mishap and expressed grief over the death. He further extended his sympathies with the families of the victims.

Stalin said he has directed providing a sum of Rs three lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to each of the bereaved families and Rs one lakh for the injured.

