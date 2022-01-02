MP: FIR against 2 over public event during night curfew on New Year eve
An FIR was registered against two persons for allegedly violating a night curfew order in Madhya Pradeshs Indore by gathering at least 400 people on New Year Eve, police said on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
An FIR was registered against two persons for allegedly violating a night curfew order in Madhya Pradesh's Indore by gathering at least 400 people on New Year Eve, police said on Sunday. The duo is identified as Manish Jat and Manisha. A case was registered against them under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant, said Tejaji Nagar police station incharge RD Kanwa. Kanwa said when police reached the spot on December 31 late at night after receiving the information, they found that a function was being held during the curfew hours which was attended by at least 400 people. The officer said the accused duo hailed from Haryana but are currently staying in rural Indore. Police are searching for the accused duo. Madhya Pradesh is under night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am due to a rise in coronavirus infections with the Omicron variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin couple jailed for abusing maid, obstructing justice in Singapore
Tyeb Mehta's never before auctioned works to headline 'Modern Indian Art' sale
COVID-19: New variant might be less severe, high transmissibility rate is worrying factor, says Indian health experts
Srihari Nataraj registers Best Indian performance in swimming World C’ships
US, Russia, others conveyed that equipment for Indian forces has to be produced in India: Rajnath