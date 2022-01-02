Left Menu

MP: FIR against 2 over public event during night curfew on New Year eve

An FIR was registered against two persons for allegedly violating a night curfew order in Madhya Pradeshs Indore by gathering at least 400 people on New Year Eve, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:24 IST
MP: FIR against 2 over public event during night curfew on New Year eve
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against two persons for allegedly violating a night curfew order in Madhya Pradesh's Indore by gathering at least 400 people on New Year Eve, police said on Sunday. The duo is identified as Manish Jat and Manisha. A case was registered against them under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant, said Tejaji Nagar police station incharge RD Kanwa. Kanwa said when police reached the spot on December 31 late at night after receiving the information, they found that a function was being held during the curfew hours which was attended by at least 400 people. The officer said the accused duo hailed from Haryana but are currently staying in rural Indore. Police are searching for the accused duo. Madhya Pradesh is under night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am due to a rise in coronavirus infections with the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022