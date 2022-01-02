Telangana minister urges Centre to reopen CCI unit at Adilabad

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday urged the Centre to reopen the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit at Adilabad in the state.

Rama Rao wrote letters in this regard to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, a release from his office said.

Observing that there are a lot of opportunities as well as conditions in favour of reopening the unit, the minister said sizeable amount of limestone deposits and land, besides water and electricity supply are available to the factory.

Reopening of the CCI unit would not only help Telangana but also neighbouring states like Maharashtra, said Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

''Reopening of CCI will help develop Adilabad in a big way. Mainly, new jobs will be created for the local youth. I request the Union government to immediately reopen the unit,'' he said.

The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is attracting major investments through its TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System) policy, he said.

The construction industry is witnessing a boom in Telangana and the demand for cement would always be high, Rama Rao said.

There is a growing demand for cement across the country and private cement companies are reaping huge profits at present, the minister said.

He further said there would be huge demand for cement consequent to the state governments in the country making efforts to develop infrastructure as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently introduced the Gati Shakti National Master Plan from Multi-Modal Connectivity, apart from regular housing construction.

He assured that the Telangana government would provide complete support in reopening the CCI unit.

In spite of many advantages, the Union government is not reacting to the state government's request to reopen the CCI unit, he alleged.

While the Telangana government is making efforts to create employment to the local youth, the Centre is hurting employment opportunities by not reopening the CCI unit, Rama Rao claimed.

Commissioned in 1984, the CCI unit in Adilabad reportedly stopped manufacturing in 1996 for want of working capital and became 'sick' as per the sanctioned scheme of the erstwhile Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR).

