Bodies of two youths found in pond in Kendrapara

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 02-01-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 19:33 IST
Bodies of two youths were found in a pond in Odisha's Kendrapara district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

A motorcycle was spotted near the pond in Shyamasundarpur in Kendrapara Sadar police station area, following which the bodies were spotted, they said.

It is being suspected that the victims on the motorcycle might have accidentally slipped into the pond and drowned. The bodies bore no injury marks, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that a case of unnatural death was registered.

