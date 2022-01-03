Sudan's Hamdok resigns as prime minister
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday he was resigning, less than two months after being reinstated as part of an political agreement with the military.
In a televised speech, he said a roundtable discussion was needed to come to a new agreement for Sudan's political transition to democracy.
