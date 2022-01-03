Left Menu

Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 03-01-2022
Two armed drones were shot down on Monday as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport, Iraqi security sources said, reporting no casualties.

The attack came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-U.S. president Donald Trump.

