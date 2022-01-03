Army Day Parade to be conducted at Cariappa Parade Ground on 15 Jan 22

Army Day Parade will be conducted at Cariappa Parade Ground on 15 Jan 2022. In addition, a press brief for Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat will be conducted on 23 Jan 2022. Venue for the press brief shall be intimated later.

All interested media persons are requested to forward following details for necessary security clearances to armydayparade2022@gmail.com by05 Jan 2022:-

Full Name

PIB/ID Card No

Scanned photo of I Card

Name of media Agency

Photo of the applicant

Applying for: ADP/Press Brief/Both

For any clarification, please call up 011-23019659. Mail received after 05 Jan 2022 may not be considered.

(With Inputs from PIB)