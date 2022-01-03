Left Menu

India vs SA 2nd Test: Lunch Scoreboard

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:46 IST
India vs SA 2nd Test: Lunch Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul batting 19 Mayank Agarwal c Verreynne b Jansen 26 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier 3 Ajinkya Rahane c Petersen b Olivier 0 Hanuma Vihari batting 4 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 3 wickets in 26 overs) 53 Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/49 3/49 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 9-2-21-0, Duanne Olivier 9-1-27-2, Lungi Ngidi 4-2-3-0, Marco Jansen 4-2-2-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

