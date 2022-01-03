Kejriwal promises to pay Rs 1 cr to families of soldiers killed in line of duty in U'khand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to pay Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of security personnel killed in the line of duty in Uttarakhand as ''Samman Rashi'' if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state in the 2022 assembly polls.

Kejriwal also promised to give jobs in government to retired Army jawans aged 34-35 years and make them partners in the building of a new Uttarakhand making full use of their patriotism, military skills and discipline.

He made the announcement at the party's Uttarakhand Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground here.

''Families of Army, police and paramilitary personnel who are martyred will be paid Rs 1 crore as Samman Rashi to honour their martyrdom,'' he said.

Kejriwal said Uttarakhand has the largest representation in the armed forces and if soldiers make up their mind, no one can stop the Aam Aadmi Party from coming to power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)