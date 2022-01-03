Egypt's Suez Canal to offer incentives for eco-friendly ships -newspaper
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) plans to offer financial incentives for ships that follow environmentally friendly standards, Egyptian daily paper El Watan reported on Monday, citing a TV interview with SCA Chairman Osama Rabieh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egyptian
- Osama
- Egypt
- Suez Canal Authority
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Egyptian activist Abdel Fattah sentenced to five years in prison -judicial source
Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah sentenced to five years in prison -judicial source
Egyptian activist Abdel Fattah sentenced to five years in prison -judicial source
Egyptian activist Abdel Fattah sentenced to five years in prison -judicial source
Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah sentenced to 5 years in prison -judicial source