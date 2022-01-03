Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launches vaccination drive for teenagers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday launched a vaccination drive for children between 15 to 18 years of age at Bengaluru's BBMP Government Girls High School and PU College. Speaking about the vaccination drive for the children, he said that the health of 15 to18 age group children is vital. "About 4.41 lakh children are being vaccinated today. In Bengaluru itself, we are vaccinating 30,000 children today. The second dose would be administered after 28 days. The drive to cover those above 60 years and with comorbidities would be launched from January 10," the CM said.

Bommai further said, "Let us resolve to make 2022 a healthy and COVID-19-free year. Let us wage a united war to eradicate COVID-19." According to CM Bommai, Karnataka has successfully tackled the earlier waves of the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. "His effective measures in providing medicines, beds, oxygen supplies enabled Karnataka to be a safe state", added Bommai.

"Our government has taken various measures for protection against COVID-19. As a result, the situation in the state is better compared to other states. We need scientific thought, involve the people and improve health infrastructure. Our government is working meticulously in this regard," The CM said. As per the Karnataka government, the health department has been fully equipped to face the challenge. Medical infrastructure has been ramped up. Measures like strict vigil at border areas of the state, compulsory RTPCR test report, double dose vaccination for those entering the state, contact tracing of the patients have been implemented. "Care is being taken to ensure that the safety measures do not affect the economy", CM Bommai added.

While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, CM Bommai said that Prime Minister's action on COVID-19 is a model for the world. "PM Modi has successfully handled the Covid challenge by leading from the front at a time when the world had no clue about ways and means to deal with Corona", said the Karnataka CM.

According to Bommai, PM's time to time effective measures from the public health perspective and handling of the economic slump have been a model for the entire world. PM's Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, especially financial assistance for the health sector, directions for the states at various stages, involving people in this fight, vaccination of 140 crore people and coverage of 97 per cent of the population under the vaccination programme has been a record", Bommai said. (ANI)

