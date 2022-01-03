Left Menu

NCC bag orders worth Rs 1,898 cr in December

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:19 IST
NCC bag orders worth Rs 1,898 cr in December
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

NCC on Monday said it has received five new orders worth Rs 1,898 crore in December.

Three orders worth Rs 988 crore pertain to the building division and the remaining two orders of Rs 910 crore pertain to the water division, NCC said in a BSE filing.

''NCC has received five new orders totalling Rs 1,898 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2021,'' it said.

These orders have been received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022