NCC bag orders worth Rs 1,898 cr in December

NCC on Monday said it has received five new orders worth Rs 1,898 crore in December.

Three orders worth Rs 988 crore pertain to the building division and the remaining two orders of Rs 910 crore pertain to the water division, NCC said in a BSE filing.

''NCC has received five new orders totalling Rs 1,898 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2021,'' it said.

These orders have been received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

