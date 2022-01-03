Four addl judges in two high courts elevated as permanent judges

Four additional judges -- one from the Calcutta High Court and three from the Bombay High Court -- were on Monday elevated as permanent judges.

One additional judge of the Bombay High Court was also given a fresh one-year term from March 4 this year to continue as an additional judge, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said in a tweet.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being made permanent judges.

