Four addl judges in two high courts elevated as permanent judges
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:09 IST
Four additional judges -- one from the Calcutta High Court and three from the Bombay High Court -- were on Monday elevated as permanent judges.
One additional judge of the Bombay High Court was also given a fresh one-year term from March 4 this year to continue as an additional judge, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said in a tweet.
Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being made permanent judges.
