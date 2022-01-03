Priyanka Gandhi goes into self-isolation after a member from family, staff test COVID positive

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hone isolated herself after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader informed that she has been tested negative for the COVID-19.

"A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days," she said. Meanwhile, India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

