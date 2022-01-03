Left Menu

Chandigarh reports 75 fresh COVID-19 cases

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab/Haryana) | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:44 IST
Chandigarh reports 75 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Chandigarh reported 75 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Monday. As per the health bulletin, the positivity rate stands at 6.91 per cent, the cumulative positivity rate is 7.58 per cent.

1,085 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll stands at 1,079. 1,836 children in the 15-17 age group were vaccinated on Monday. India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. As per the ministry, the country also recorded 10,849 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582. This accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases which is currently at 0.42 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

