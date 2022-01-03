Left Menu

'Bulli Bai' app case: 21-year-old engineering student detained from Bangaluru

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' application case on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 22:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police Cyber Cell detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' application case on Monday. Mumbai Police has not revealed the identity of the suspect detained from Bengaluru yet, except for his age. Police have registered a case against unknown culprits under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police had also filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by GitHub platform. On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. After both the Delhi and Mumbai police lodged FIR in the matter under relevant sections, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Sunday said, "Government of India is working with police organizations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter." (ANI)

