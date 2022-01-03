Left Menu

Maha: Deputy tehsildar held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

The deputy tehsildar at Chakur in Latur district of Maharashtra was nabbed on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in his office, police said. The accused, Sheshrao Tiparse 57, had allegedly demanded the bribe for giving a favourable ruling in a land case. After the complainant approached the police, a team nabbed Tiparse, an official said.

