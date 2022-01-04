U.S. jury in Theranos trial told to keep deliberating after disagreement
A U.S. jury was urged to continue deliberating on Monday after saying it could not agree on a verdict on all of the charges against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of fraud connected with the blood testing startup. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila instructed jurors to continue their discussions and try to seek agreement without giving up their individual beliefs, after they announced they had been unable to reach unanimity on three of the 11 counts Holmes faces.
