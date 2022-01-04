Left Menu

Woman raped during family outing in MP; 2 arrested

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-01-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 10:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was allegedly raped during an outing with her family members in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday following which the police arrested two persons, they said.

In a police complaint, the woman said she had gone out in a car with her husband and children. While they were returning home, two persons signalled them to stop the car on Aron Road in Raghogarh police station area, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra said.

After they stopped the car, one of the persons allegedly held her husband at gun-point while other one took her to the nearby bushes and raped her, he said.

According to the complainant, the accused were addressing each other as Sonu and Sumer, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police launched a search and arrested two persons, identified as Sonu Yadav (32) and Sumer Singh Parmar (30), he said. The two accused were booked under relevant sections, he added.

