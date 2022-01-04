Left Menu

Army jawan fires at school director as teacher slaps his daughter

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:15 IST
Representative image
An Army jawan injured his wife when he allegedly fired at a school director after a teacher had slapped their daughter in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Monday.

Soldier Pappu Gurjar had gone to meet the director of a private school in Kanwada village on Monday after his daughter complained that she was slapped by a teacher for not completing homework, they said.

An altercation ensued between the two over the issue, following which Gurjar pointed a gun at the school director. However, his wife came in between and a bullet hit her arm, police said.

Station House Officer Kama Daulat Singh said a case has been registered in the matter.

He said the jawan fled the spot after the incident and search is on to trace him.

Gurjar was on leave and he had taken his service weapon with him when he went to meet the school director, police said.

