PM Modi inaugurates New Integrated Terminal Building at Tripura airport, launches several key initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura's Agartala. The Prime Minister also launched key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in the state.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Burman were present at the event. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the Prime Minister's endeavor to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country.

"Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in next three years," the PMO stated. Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana aims to achieve the benchmark standards for service delivery in core development sectors at the village level. The key sectors selected for this Yojana are household tap connections, domestic electricity connections, all-weather roads, functional toilets for every household, recommended immunization for every child, participation of women in Self Help Groups, etc. The scheme will incentivize the villages for achieving the benchmark standards for service delivery in different sectors and is expected to induce a sense of healthy competition among the villages to improve the service delivery at grassroot level.

The Prime Minister also visited Manipur, earlier in the day, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects. (ANI)

