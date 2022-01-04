Home Secretary in North East region to discuss, resolve inter-state conflicts

The top brass of bureaucrats from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are on a visit to the North East Region to discuss and resolve inter-state conflicts, informed a senior MHA official on Tuesday. The official confirmed that the Home Secretary along with the Intelligence Bureau Chief and heads of other security units have gone to the North East region where he will hold a meeting with other stakeholders to discuss interstate conflict, clashes between rival police forces and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

"During the visit, he will chair several meetings with heads of security forces and other stakeholders to resolve disputes among states in the North East Region. Government's main objective is to maintain normalcy in the region," he said. After a botched up operation by Assam Rifles that led to the death of 13 unarmed civilians, the MHA had formed a five-member committee to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the northeastern state.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 13 projects and laid the foundation stones for nine others in Manipur. (ANI)

