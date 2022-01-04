Shopkeeper shot at, Bikaner downs shutters in protest

Traders across the city downed shutters and mobs pelted stones at each other in Kote Gate area here on Tuesday after a shopkeeper was shot at by a group of men over rent. Family members of the injured, businessmen, and Hindu organizations protested at the district collectorate premises demanding the arrest of those who assaulted and fired at the trader.

Two groups pelted stones at each other as the protest turned violent following which police resorted to baton charge. Shopkeeper Tejkaran Gehlot was thrashed by about half-a-dozen men on Monday and was then shot in the back and foot in Kote Gate area.

Gehlot was admitted to PBM Hospital, from where he was referred to Jaipur after primary treatment.

The same night traders blocked the road from Ambedkar Circle to PBM Hospital and burned tires, forcing police to conduct a flag march around midnight and appeal for peace.

Police arrested half-a-dozen people, including Jethanand Vyas of Hindu Jagran Manch, who were protesting at the District Collectorate. ''It is a matter related to possession of a disputed shop. Some people are trying to give it a communal color. Whatever happened yesterday is a major incident. Criminals will be arrested and appropriate strict action will be taken in the case,'' Bikaner SP Yogesh Yadav said.

Kote Gate Police Station Officer Manoj Machra said that on the complaint of one Prakash Solanki on Monday night, a case of murder attempt was registered against 10 people.

Saddam Hussain, Mohammad Gul, Mohammad Firoz, Mohammad Sadiq, Firoz, Irfan, Shahrukh, Sikandar, Zafar, and Mohammad Sajid were the accused named in the FIR. Machra said the trader was thrashed and shot at over the rent of the shop.

Teams have been formed and many places have been raided to arrest all the accused, who will be arrested soon, he said.

After the demonstration, a delegation gave a memorandum to the Collector and the District Superintendent of Police, demanding swift arrest of those who assaulted the businessman.

Bikaner Chemist Association secretary Babulal Gehlot and Vyapar Mandal president Jugal Rathi expressed anger over the incident and demanded a fair investigation into the matter. The traders called for a shutdown on Wednesday also.

