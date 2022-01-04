Left Menu

SC directs UP to file status report on constitution, functioning of Waqf Tribunals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 18:08 IST
SC directs UP to file status report on constitution, functioning of Waqf Tribunals
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on the constitution and functioning of the Waqf Tribunals in the state.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai expressed concern that only one Waqf Tribunal was functioning in the state.

''If you have not taken steps then take steps immediately otherwise clients will suffer. The problem is that they will go to the high courts.

''In the meanwhile, the State of Uttar Pradesh is directed to file a status report about the constitution and functioning of the Waqf Tribunals in the State,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by one Shah Alam against an order of the Allahabad high court which had dismissed his plea.

Alam had requested the high court to quash a notification through which the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted Waqf Tribunals at only two places - - Lucknow and Rampur - - in the entire state.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite the top court's judgement in the Lal Shah Baba Dargah Trust case clearly stating that one-member Waqf Tribunals would not cease to exist because of the constitution of multi-member Tribunals, the situation on the ground is different.

When the apex court bench asked about the status of Waqf Tribunals, the Uttar Pradesh government counsel sought three weeks' time to get instructions.

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022