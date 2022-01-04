If it were part of my constitutional duty, I can be blamed: Kerala guv on Chancellor row

Refuting the allegations of breaking the law by quitting the post of Chancellor of Universities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said that he can only be blamed if this chancellorship was part of his constitutional duty. Speaking to ANI, Kerala Governor said, "If it (chancellorship) were part of my constitutional duty, I can be blamed but it is not. The law passed by Kerala Assembly has given this duty to me. If I see those who have made the law are themselves breaking that law every day, what shall I do?"

"Something definitely has happened which has made me take this decision that I don't want to continue as Chancellor (of Universities). But I won't discuss that (the reason) because it involves national institutions," he added. His remarks came after Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Friday termed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's decision to quit the post of Chancellor of Universities as illegal and unconstitutional.

Satheesan said that the Governor cannot avoid the duties of the Chancellor without bringing the amendment in the university legislation. He further said, "As per the law, which is passed by the legislature of the Kerala Assembly, for all the universities, Governor is the Chancellor. He has to fulfill his duties as Chancellor. He has to do that. It is mandatory. Now there is no amendment, no ordinance. As per the law of the land, he has to obey the rules and provisions of the Act. He has to act accordingly as a Chancellor. I am not going to act as Chancellor means that I am not going to obey the provisions of the Act passed by the legislature."

Earlier on December 18, Khan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of Higher Education R Bindu over the issue of appointment in universities and said he is not able to work in an environment where he "find too much political interference in the working of universities." "I am not able to work in this environment where I find too much political interference in the working of the university and the autonomy of the university is being completely eroded," Khan had earlier said.

Reiterating his demand that the Chief Minister should bring an ordinance to hand over the powers of the chancellor to CM himself, Khan said, "conflict comes when you assert your authority against some other authority. I have requested that you bring an ordinance, you become the chancellor, let anybody become the chancellor, but for me, it is not possible to see this kind of political interference." (ANI)

