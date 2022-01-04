MP: Two SIMI activists get three-year RI in 2009 case

Left Menu

The Indore district court has sentenced two members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India SIMI to three-year rigorous imprisonment in a 2009 case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.Judicial Magistrate First Class Hiralal Sisodiya delivered this verdict on Monday, said a press release issued by the office of the District Public Prosecution Officer on Tuesday.

The Indore district court has sentenced two members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) to three-year rigorous imprisonment in a 2009 case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Hiralal Sisodiya delivered this verdict on Monday, said a press release issued by the office of the District Public Prosecution Officer on Tuesday. The court convicted Mohammad Yunus and Mohammad Shafiq under amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on religious grounds) and 153-B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and other relevant provisions, it said.

Yunus and Shafiq were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the MP Police from Indore in 2009.

