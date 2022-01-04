Left Menu

Snowfall in upper areas of Chamoli, Rudraprayag

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:19 IST
There was fresh snowfall in the upper areas of the hilly districts of Chamoli and Rudraprayag on Tuesday as icy cold winds swept through the lower areas.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Valley of Flowers and the Kedarnath Musk Deer Park received snow during the day, while overcast conditions prevailed in the lower areas, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said.

Cold winds blowing in the two districts added to the chill, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

