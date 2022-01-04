Stringent measures being taken to control COVID-19 spread in border districts of Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that stringent precautionary measures have been taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in border districts, adding that long-term measures need to be drawn up for the control of virus spread in coming days in the state. The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference at Kalaburagi Airport here today.

"Long-term measures have been taken to control COVID-19 spread in border districts. Long-term measures will need to be drawn up for controlling the spread of virus in the state during coming days," said Bommai while speaking to reporters here today. Bommai said that instructions have been issued to augment medical infrastructure.

"Arrangements have been made to ensure additional beds, ICU facilities, oxygen supply and adequate stock of medicines, As for any chances of declaring holiday for schools, it would be decided based on experts' suggestions," he added. Replying to a question about the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the state, he said that the previous two waves of Covid had dented the economy. Since the economy is showing recovery now, the state government is contemplating precautionary measures without affecting the daily economic activities, he added.

He stressed the importance of public cooperation in controlling COVID-19 and appealed to citizens to follow the COVID-19 guidelines diligently. The Chief Minister Bommai also said that the process to fill up 14,000 posts in Kalayana Karnataka region. will be initiated.

"Financial approval has been given to fill 14000 posts in Kalyana Karnataka region. Recruitment to fill 14000 vacancies in various departments including 5000 posts in the Education department would start soon," he said. Replying to a question on Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), he said that full time officers would be posted to KKRDB. "The Board would be constituted in the next two days. A 3000cr action plan has been prepared for the Board and a decision in this regard would be taken soon," he added.

Reacting to the incident in Ramanagar yesterday, Bommai said, "Such kind of behavior is not Karnataka culture. One can present their views in a gentle manner. This kind of bahaviour is not good for anyone." Congress Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan got into an altercation on stage over some development work in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

At the event organized by the government, Bommai had unveiled the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. It was his first visit to Ramanagara after becoming chief minister. The fight broke out when Suresh objected to Narayan's speech. As Congress MP charged towards Narayan, security and police personnel intervened. Suresh was joined by Congress' Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi and he went on to snatch the mike to stop the minister from speaking. Amid the commotion following the incident, Suresh sat down on the stage in protest.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532. (ANI)

