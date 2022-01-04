Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of man accused of assaulting owners of night club

A Delhi court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of a man who is accused of assaulting the owners of a night club in Chanakyapuri here.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Jain denied the pre-arrest bail to Neeraj Kumar, noting that the other accused persons who had entered with him were yet to be identified and therefore, his custodial interrogation was required.

While Kumar is accused of assault, his co-accused Shamsuddeen has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman staffer of the White Club at Samrat Hotel.

''The offence in the manner alleged to have been committed suggests that the accused persons have no fear of any law and order… Considering the nature of allegations and manner of commission of crime, I am not inclined to release the present applicant Neeraj Kumar on anticipatory bail. Hence, the present application is dismissed,'' the judge said.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons abused and outraged the modesty of the complainant and beat up the owner and other staffers of the club after they were denied entry.

The counsel for the accused, however, claimed that the case was false and was filed because Shamsuddeen was the co-­owner of the club and he wanted to sell his share as the other partners were cheating and not disclosing financial transactions.

