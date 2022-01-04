Left Menu

Woman arrested from U'khand in Bulli Bai app row

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a woman from Udham Singh Nagar district here in connection with the controversial Bulli Bai mobile application which had put up pictures of Muslim women for auction. The woman is being taken to Mumbai on transit remand after being produced in a local court, SP City, Udham Singh Nagar district, Mamta Bohra, said.

PTI | Rudrapur | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:51 IST
Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a woman from Udham Singh Nagar district here in connection with the controversial ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application which had put up pictures of Muslim women for ''auction''. The woman is being taken to Mumbai on transit remand after being produced in a local court, SP (City), Udham Singh Nagar district, Mamta Bohra, said. Swati Singh, the accused, had allegedly uploaded pictures of Muslim women on the app hosted on GitHub, using three different accounts, sources said. The app had put up pictures of Muslim women, including journalists, for ''auction'' causing widespread outrage. Vishal Kumar Jha, a 21-year-old student, was earlier arrested from Bengaluru for being involved in the incident. PTI COR ALM VN VN

