Left Menu

91 active cases of COVID-19 in Kolkata Police

There are currently 91 active cases of COVID-19 in Kolkata Police, as per sources.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:59 IST
91 active cases of COVID-19 in Kolkata Police
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There are currently 91 active cases of COVID-19 in Kolkata Police, as per sources. The patients include 6 IPS officers as well, added the sources.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 9,073 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. 3,768 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. 16 people lost their lives to the disease during the last 24 hours.

There are currently 25,475 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022