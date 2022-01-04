Now scripture narrator uses derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi, MP cops file FIR

An FIR was registered against the narrator of Hindu scriptures, Tarun Murari, by the police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi in the context of the Partition of India on the complaint lodged by a Youth Congress leader, an official said on Tuesday. Earlier last week, self-styled seer Kalicharan Maharaj was booked and arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Father of the Nation during a Dharma Sansad in Raipur. Bhagvat Katha teller Tarun Murari has been booked for terming Mahatma Gandhi an anti-national (deshdrohi) during a function held on January 2 in the Narsinghpur district, Kotwali police station in-charge Amit Dandi said quoting the complaint. A case was registered against Tarun Murari under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. Further legal steps are being taken, Dandi added. As per the complaint lodged by Youth Congress leader Rohit Patel, Tarun Murari made these comments while delivering sermons in Mahakaushal Nagar area of Narsinghpur on Sunday. Murari later defended himself while talking to reporters.

“I am repeating it. A 'deshdrohi' (traitor) is the one who breaks the country into pieces and the so-called Bapu has done this work. The bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) had said that the Partition would only happen over my dead body but it held in front of his eyes. Be it you, me or Bapu, whoever divides the country is a 'Deshdrohi' in my views,” he said.

