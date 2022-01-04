Two Assam govt employees nabbed for taking bribe

A senior Assam government official was arrested on Tuesday after she was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.

A junior grade staff at the state Secretariat was also arrested in connection with the same incident. A complaint was received against a senior administrative assistant of the Welfare of Bodoland Department for having demanded Rs 10,000 for processing the salary file of the complainant's sister, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption said in a statement.

When the complainant and his sister approached the officer, she demanded the bribe to facilitate the smooth processing of the file in cahoots with a Grade 4 staff of the same department.

''Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of V&AC, Assam for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant,'' the statement said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Tuesday by a team at her office and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe and Rs 4,000 was recovered from her possession.

''During a search at her workplace, an additional amount of Rs 99,000 was recovered by the team from her handbag,'' the statement said. The Grade-4 staff was also arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the officer and the junior grade staff, it added.

''Necessary legal follow-up actions are being taken,'' the statement said.

