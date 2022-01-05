Protesters storm mayor's office in Kazakhstan's biggest city - report
Protesters armed with clubs and metal bars stormed into the mayor's office of Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, local news website Zakon.kz reported on Wednesday.
Videos posted online showed a crowd gathering outside the building amid smoke and stun grenade explosions.
Protests raged for a second day in the oil-rich Central Asian nation, triggered by a surge in car fuel prices. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a state of emergency in the city and accepted the government's resignation.
