Protesters storm mayor's office in Kazakhstan's biggest city - report

Protesters armed with clubs and metal bars stormed into the mayor's office of Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, local news website Zakon.kz reported on Wednesday.

Videos posted online showed a crowd gathering outside the building amid smoke and stun grenade explosions.

Protests raged for a second day in the oil-rich Central Asian nation, triggered by a surge in car fuel prices. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a state of emergency in the city and accepted the government's resignation.

