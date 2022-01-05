Agra: Robber arrested with Rs 5.5 lakh loot after encounter

A robbery accused was arrested after an encounter in which he received a gunshot in leg while his accomplice managed to flee, police here said on Wednesday. The two were accused of looting Rs 6.5 lakh from the house of a man who worked as factory manager, they said. A country-made pistol, a motorbike, and a sum of Rs 5.5 lakh was seized from the arrested accused after the encounter on Tuesday night.

The remaining one lakh is still to be recovered from the accused who managed to escape, they said. The arrested accused has been identified as Sonu Punjabi alias Rohit and the other absconding has been identified as Kuldeep Jatav, said a senior police officer. ''Both the accused were on a bike, and when police tried to stop them, they opened fire," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh said. "In self-defense, police too retaliated with gunfire in which one of the accused was injured in leg. Sonu Punjabi informed police that they had looted Rs 6.5 lakh," Singh said. ''Punjabi took Rs 5.5 lakh, whereas the other took Rs 1 lakh after loot,'' he added.

