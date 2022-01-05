Left Menu

Couple tries to set themselves afire in front of Erode Collector

Erode TN, Jan 5 PTI A couple tried to set themselves in front of the Erode Collectorate on Wednesday seeking action on a person who had built a house on the formers property, police said.According to the police, Ramasamy 45 and his wife of Thandampalayam, 30 km from here, came to the Collectorate with a bag containing a bottle of kerosene.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:05 IST
Erode (TN), Jan 5 (PTI): A couple tried to set themselves in front of the Erode Collectorate on Wednesday seeking action on a person who had built a house on the former's property, police said.

According to the police, Ramasamy (45) and his wife of Thandampalayam, 30 km from here, came to the Collectorate with a bag containing a bottle of kerosene. When the Collector H Krishnanunni was proceeding to some programmes, he saw the couple pouring the bottle of the fuel on themselves. Immediately, the Collector rushed near the couple in a bid to save the two. Soon, security personnel grabbed the bottle from Ramasamy's hand and prevented him and the woman from taking the extreme step. He told the Collector his neighbour had allegedly grabbed the land and built a house. Despite several petitions to the police, Ramasamy said, nothing was done. So, he and his wife decide to take their lives, the police said quoting the two.

