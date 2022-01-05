Left Menu

Advocate burnt to death in house fire in Mandi village

A 45-year-old advocate burnt to death in a fire that broke out in his house in Mandi district, a police official said on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the house of the deceased, Lokesh Sharma, in Ghiri village in Sundernagar sub division on Tuesday night, they said.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:36 IST
Advocate burnt to death in house fire in Mandi village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old advocate burnt to death in a fire that broke out in his house in Mandi district, a police official said on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the house of the deceased, Lokesh Sharma, in Ghiri village in Sundernagar sub division on Tuesday night, they said. According to police, the body recovered from the house was gutted so bad that its identity could not be established.

A forensic team was called and samples of bones and flesh were lifted for DNA test to establish the identity of the deceased, a senior police officer said. The police received the information about the fire on Wednesday morning.

By the time fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the seven-room house was gutted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022