Advocate burnt to death in house fire in Mandi village

A 45-year-old advocate burnt to death in a fire that broke out in his house in Mandi district, a police official said on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the house of the deceased, Lokesh Sharma, in Ghiri village in Sundernagar sub division on Tuesday night, they said. According to police, the body recovered from the house was gutted so bad that its identity could not be established.

A forensic team was called and samples of bones and flesh were lifted for DNA test to establish the identity of the deceased, a senior police officer said. The police received the information about the fire on Wednesday morning.

By the time fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the seven-room house was gutted.

