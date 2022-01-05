BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers over arms smuggling

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:50 IST
The Border Security Force lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers at a commander-level meeting on Wednesday over smuggling of arms and narcotic substances from across the border, a BSF spokesperson said.

The BSF reiterated that these types of activities from the Pakistani side are unacceptable.

It also strictly objected to the drone operations carried out by Pakistan regularly violating the International Border, the spokesperson said.

The BSF delegation was led by DIG Border Security Force Surjit Singh. This was the first commander-level meeting in 2022, he said.

During the meeting, various border-related issues were discussed, the spokesperson said. He said the main emphasis was given by the BSF delegation on the infiltration attempts of Pakistan-based elements and recovery of arms and narcotics along the International Border.

