Minister moots four-pronged strategy for S&T solutions

Government on Wednesday pitched for a four-pronged strategy for an integrated approach to science and technology with emphasis on theme-based projects.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said a two-day meeting of science and technology ministers, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was being planned to discuss S&T interventions for problems faced by states.

"We are not doing it the conventional way. We would make it a science-based conference, based on themes. The themes could be determined based on the requirement of different states," Singh told press conference here.

The minister formally unveiled the theme for the National Science Day (February 28) - 'Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future'.

Singh said he had recently chaired a meeting of the representatives of all the science ministries during which 168 proposals were received from different ministries for scientific applications and solutions for problems such as detecting underground water sources to ways to prevent rail accidents.

Solutions or interventions sought by different ministries were available within the science departments of the government, the minister said.

"We are going to make such brainstorming sessions a regular feature," Singh said.

He also suggested a four-pronged approach that involved science ministries taking up theme-based projects to pool-in resources to find solutions and cited the concerted response to Covid as a case in the point.

Singh also suggested an extended science integration that involved aligning with different institutions such as IITs regardless of streams.

According to the minister, the next facet would be to integrate science-related requirements of the line ministries. He said 168 proposals have already been received from 31 ministries.

The fourth point would be to involve industry and the start-up sector to scale up science inputs to ensure ease of living for the common man, Singh said.

