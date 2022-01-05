All should join hands for integrated theme based projects: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that the different Science Ministries and Departments in Govt of India have been asked to take up joint projects on common themes instead of working in Silos. The Minister said this while launching the theme of National Science Day (NSD) 2022 'Integrated Approach in S&T for Sustainable Future' today.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that NSD Theme has been chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues involved and added that celebrations of important scientific days should not remain a one-day event and there is a need to build upon this on a regular basis.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and DG, CSIR, Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Bio-Technology, Dr S.Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and senior officials of DST, DBT and CSIR attended the launch event.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, our greatest asset is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who not only has a natural predilection for science but is also forthcoming in supporting and promoting science and technology based initiatives and projects in the last 7-8 years. He said, India's scientific prowess is going to have a major role in the making of "AtmaNirbhar Bharat ''.

Dwelling on the theme of Integrated Approach, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that the era of working in Silos is over and he stressed the need for integrated theme based projects. He said, Integration of Science is based on four pillars and these are:-a) Coming together of all science Ministries and Departments to work on theme based approach of problem solving, b) Extended Science Integration aligned with technical, engineering and medical institutes, c) Extra Science Integration that is alignment with Line Ministries/Departments of Central Government and finally d) Extended Science Driven Approach involving industries and start-ups leading to a sustainable future.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that six years ago, on the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an extensive brainstorming exercise was held in the national capital where representatives from different ministries and departments engaged in an intense interaction with scientists from ISRO and the Department of Space. He said, the purpose behind the exercise was to work out how best space technology could be utilised as a modern tool for supplementing, improving and expediting infrastructural development as well as implementation of various welfare schemes.

The Minister said he is planning a National Science Conclave in coming days involving Science Ministries and Departments from the Centre and all States and UTs to deliberate upon pressing problems facing India and effective Solutions for the same.

Referring to success of Integrated Approach, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that 168 proposals/requirements were received from 33 Line Ministries/Departments for Scientific Applications and Technological Support & Solutions by all the six S&T departments including Space and Atomic energy.

National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated every year on 28 February to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. Government of India designated 28 February as National Science Day (NSD) in 1986. On this day Sir C.V. Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. On this occasion, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country.

Many institutions organize open house for their laboratories and appraise students about career opportunities available in a particular research laboratory/institution.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) acts as a nodal agency to support, catalyze and coordinate celebration of the National Science Day throughout the country in scientific institutions, research laboratories and autonomous scientific institutions associated with the Department of Science and Technology. National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC), DST has supported various programmes countrywide by giving grants to its State S&T Councils & Departments for organization of lectures, quizzes, open houses, etc.

The DST instituted the National Awards for Science Popularization in 1987 to stimulate, encourage and recognize outstanding efforts in the area of science and technology communication and popularization as well as inculcate scientific temper among masses. These awards are presented every year on National Science Day along with the SERB Women Excellence Award by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) supporting basic research in frontier areas of science and engineering. It provides grants to women scientists below 40 years of age who have received recognition from any one or more of the National Academies such as Young Scientist Medal, Young Associateship and so on. AWSAR award, an initiative of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India to recognize the dissemination of Indian research in Science, Technology & Innovation being pursued by PhD Scholars and Post-Doctoral Fellows in popular science writing format, is also presented on the day.

(With Inputs from PIB)