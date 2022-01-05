Left Menu

South African police arrest man for smashing windows at top court

South African police arrested a 36-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly smashing windows at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg with a hammer, police said. Police fired a warning shot after the suspect carried on breaking windows despite being ordered to stop, a police statement said.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:00 IST
South African police arrest man for smashing windows at top court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African police arrested a 36-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly smashing windows at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg with a hammer, police said. Police fired a warning shot after the suspect carried on breaking windows despite being ordered to stop, a police statement said. The man has been charged with malicious damage to property.

The attack on the highest court in the country comes days after a man was charged with arson and other offences over a devastating fire at the national parliament in Cape Town. Authorities say the fire at the parliament buildings has now be contained but that the lower house National Assembly suffered severe damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022