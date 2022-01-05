Youth of nation capable, powerful, says Union Minister

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur has said the five-day National Youth Festival (NYF) beginning in Puducherry on January 12 would be a historic moment.

Addressing a function here on Wednesday when Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unveiled the log of the NYF in the presence of the territorial Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and Assembly Speaker R Selvam, the Central Minister said, ''The forthcoming festival will be a historic moment and hundreds of youth from different parts of the country will showcase their talent.'' He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who would inaugurate the festival at the sports stadium in the Pondicherry University on January 12, had handpicked the Union Territory to be the venue for the festival.

Thakur, who earlier visited the venue to see the arrangements and the logistics for the festival, said, ''The youth of the country were strong and powerful and the whole world was looking at India particularly in channelizing the youth.'' Thakur said that in the 21st century, the country would play a significant role. ''Time has now come to showcase the power and potential of the youth in nation-building activities.'' Thousands of youth from all States and Union Territories would participate in various cultural and other activities during the forthcoming festival and experts in various fields would present special talks.

Appreciating the passion and enthusiasm shown by the Lt Governor and Chief Minister of Puducherry, Thakur said he was looking forward to the cooperation of the local people and media in making the events a success.

He assured that from the side of the Central government whatever help was needed would be available to hold the festival.

The NYF would also be a fitting tribute to the philosopher and yoga guru Aurobindo whose 150th birth anniversary was also being celebrated now, the 100th death anniversary of Tamil and patriotic poet Subramania Bharathi, and the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the icon of the youth.

The Central Minister said the festival would bring to the fore the theme of `Powerful Youth and Strong Youth.' The youth from far-off States would participate in the cultural extravaganza and other activities and would go back with good memories, he said.

He said the festival also bore much significance with the events taking place during the run-up to celebrating the country`s 75th Independence Day.

Namassivayam, who welcomed the Central Minister earlier, said, ''Holding the festival in Puducherry is a proud development.'' Puducherry government is coordinating with the Union Youth Affairs Ministry to conduct the festival.

