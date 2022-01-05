India vs SA 2nd Test: Tea Scoreboard, Day 3
PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:19 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the third of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
India 1st innings: 202 all out South Africa 1st innings: 229 all out India 2nd Innings: 266 all out South Africa 2nd Innings (Target 240 Runs) Dean Elgar batting 10 Aiden Markram batting 24 Total (For no loss in 7 overs) 34 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-21-0, Mohammed Shami 3-0-13-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
