Kazakhstan's president promises tough response to violent protests
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:50 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday he had taken over as head of the country's Security Council and promised to act with "maximum toughness" amid the worst unrest for more than a decade in the Central Asian republic.
Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation there had been casualties among security forces. He said he would not leave the country and would stay in the capital city of Nur-Sultan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Security Council
- Central Asian
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
- Kazakhstan
- Nur-Sultan
Advertisement