Shop help arrested for creating fake FB profile, posting 'obscene' photos of woman

The accused, identified as Nitesh Pandey, created the profile allegedly to take revenge from his brother-in-laws family for torturing and leaving his sister soon after marriage, they said.Pandey, who belongs to Bihar, lives in Gurugram where he works as a helper in a workshop, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:17 IST
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of his brother-in-law's sister and uploading her objectionable photographs, police here said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Nitesh Pandey, created the profile allegedly to take revenge from his brother-in-law’s family for torturing and leaving his sister soon after marriage, they said.

Pandey, who belongs to Bihar, lives in Gurugram where he works as a helper in a workshop, they said. The arrest was made by the Kamla Market Cyber Police Station acting on a complaint registered on January 3 by a woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that some unknown person had created a fake profile on Facebook using her name and photographs and written objectionable remarks under the profile for her and her elder sister, police said.

The accused was traced with the information gathered from the URL of the FB profile and use of technical surveillance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

During interrogation, Pandey revealed that his sister had married Kshitij Pandey, the victim's brother, on May 2 last year, but soon after marriage he started torturing his sister and eventually left her, the officer said.

''In order to teach a lesson to his brother-in-law's family, he created a fake profile using the name of the victim and uploaded her and her sister's photographs with vulgar and objectionable remarks,'' the DCP said.

The mobile phone used to create the profile and uploading content has been recovered, she said, adding further investigation is underway.

