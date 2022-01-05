Left Menu

Puducherry L-G places boxes outside Raj Nivas for public to place grievance letters

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday put up boxes at the entrance of Raj Nivas, which is the office-cum-residence of the Lt Governor, to receive grievances of the public.She had recently launched the facility in Telangana in her role as the Governor there and has followed it up with a similar setup in Raj Nivas, which is the office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor.Soundararajan told reporters later that during the current pandemic situation it might not be possible to regularly meet the people approaching her with their petitions and seeking redressal of grievances.

Soundararajan told reporters later that during the current pandemic situation it might not be possible to regularly meet the people approaching her with their petitions and seeking redressal of grievances. As a result, the boxes have been set up at the entrance of the premises.

She said those intending to give suggestions to the government on any matter can submit petitions through the facility. ''Appropriate steps would be taken to redress the grievances and to implement the suggestions received from the public,'' she said.

