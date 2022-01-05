Left Menu

German minister says Iran has squandered a lot of trust

Updated: 05-01-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:42 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Iran has squandered a lot of trust, warning there is not much time to revive a nuclear deal.

Tehran is currently negotiating with major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna.

