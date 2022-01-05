Aid provided to destitute senior citizens in Maha is meager, says HC

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the financial assistance provided to destitute senior citizens in Maharashtra was paltry, especially if compared to other states.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare noted the state government provides only about Rs 1,000 per month to such persons.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Heramb Kulkarni raising grievances about the neglect of homeless and poor senior citizens.

The petitioner's lawyers Smita Singalkar and Asim Sarode contended that there are at least five special assistance schemes, two implemented by the state government and three sponsored by the Central Government, but still the economic assistance provided is insufficient.

A person aged 65 and above and having no issue is entitled to get not more than Rs 1,000 per month which is tiny assistance, the PIL said.

Also, there are no proper shelter homes for homeless senior citizens, the PIL said. ''Prima facie, it appears that something more is required to be done by the State Government as well as the Central Government. Of course, this would be something which would lie within the domain of policy making of the State, but the policies of the State must be aligned to the Constitutional goals and philosophy,'' the division bench said.

The economic assistance given by the Maharashtra government is ''much less than the assistance given by other states,'' the court said, pointing out that in Delhi, as per the petition, an aid of about is Rs 4,500 per month is given.

The court sought replies from the state's chief secretary, Revenue Ministry, Social Justice Ministry, Women & Child Development Ministry and the Union Social Justice Ministry within three weeks.

