Poland says Belarus summons its charge d'affaires over diplomat's expulsion
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 00:29 IST
The Polish foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Minsk had summoned its charge d'affaires to inform him about the expulsion of a Polish diplomat from Belarus, amid simmering tensions between the countries.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the fact that the charge d'affaires was called in in a case related to the expulsion of a Polish consul," spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.
