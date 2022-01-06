Poland says Belarus summons its charge d'affaires over diplomat's expulsion

The Polish foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Minsk had summoned its charge d'affaires to inform him about the expulsion of a Polish diplomat from Belarus, amid simmering tensions between the countries.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the fact that the charge d'affaires was called in in a case related to the expulsion of a Polish consul," spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.

